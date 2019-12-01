SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Beharry MS, Christensen R. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2020; 67(2): 357-372.

Affiliation

Randal Christensen Consulting, LLC, 2654 W Horizon Ridge Parkway Suite B5-113, Henderson, NV 89052, USA. Electronic address: https://twitter.com/AskMeWhyIHurt.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2019.12.007

PMID

32122565

Abstract

Recent data indicate that homelessness among pediatric and adolescent populations is significantly higher than previous studies and point-in-time counts indicate. Pediatricians and other health care providers often see children and youth who are at risk of or are currently experiencing homelessness, but may not be aware of their status. This article summarizes current definitions of homelessness and data on common health issues for pediatric patients. Information on how to recognize and help those experiencing homelessness as well as areas for continued advocacy is shared.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Children; Experiencing homelessness; Homeless; Pediatric; Runaway; Trafficking; Youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print