Journal Article

Citation

Kairys S. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2020; 67(2): 325-339.

Affiliation

Department of Pediatrics, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall, Nutley, NJ, USA; Department of Pediatrics, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ, USA. Electronic address: steven.kairys@hackensackmeridian.org.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2019.11.001

PMID

32122563

Abstract

Child abuse affects more than 10% of children in the United States. For most children it is the result of family dysfunction. Child abuse affects children from all socioeconomic classes. Pediatricians have an important role to play in prevention and early detection of abuse. There are sentinel injuries, now summarized as Clinical Prediction Rules that can guide the general pediatrician to take more definitive steps to suspect and report child abuse and neglect. Primary prevention should be part of the anticipatory guidance and support that pediatricians provide to all of their families.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Child neglect; Physical abuse

