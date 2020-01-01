SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hogan M, Strasburger V. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2020; 67(2): 275-291.

University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM, USA.

10.1016/j.pcl.2019.12.002

32122560

For decades, pediatricians have been concerned about the impact of media on the health and well-being of children and adolescents. Robust research has found an association between exposure to media violence and real-life aggression in children and teens. Other effects include desensitization, fear, and attitudes that violence is a means of resolving conflict. Ongoing research finds similar associations between exposure to video game violence and real-life attitude and behavior. Cyberbullying is an emerging threat to youth. Parents, pediatricians, schools, and government all have roles to play to mitigate the potential harmful effects of violent media on children and teens.

Cyberbullying; Media violence; Video game violence

