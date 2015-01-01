SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Skeva S, Larmuseau MH, Shabani M. Per Med 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Metamedica, Faculty of Law & Criminology, Ghent University, B-9000 Ghent, Belgium.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.2217/pme-2019-0100

PMID

32125932

Abstract

The rapidly evolving popularity of direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy companies has made it possible to retrieve genomic information for unintended reasons by third parties, including the emerging use for law enforcement purposes. The question remains whether users of direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy companies and genealogical databases are aware that their genetic and/or genealogical data could be used as means to solving forensic cases. Our review of 22 companies' and databases' policies showed that only four companies have provided additional information on how law enforcement agencies should request permission to use their services for law enforcement purposes. Moreover, two databases have adopted a different approach by providing a special service for law enforcement. Although all companies and databases included in the study provide at least some provisions about police access, there is an ongoing debate over the ethics of these practices, and how to balance users' privacy with law enforcement requests.


Language: en

Keywords

DNA data; consumer genomics databases; data protection; forensic genealogy; genetic genealogy companies; long-range familial searches; nonforensic databases; privacy

