Abstract

In this study, a novel classification method for a driver's cognitive stress level was proposed, whereby the interbeat intervals extracted from an electrocardiogram (ECG) signal were transferred to pictures, and a convolution neural network (CNN) was used to train the pictures to classify a driver's cognitive stress level. First, we defined three levels of tasks and collected the ECG signal of the driver at different cognitive stress levels by designing and performing a driving simulation experiment. We extracted the interbeat intervals and converted them to pictures according to the number of consecutive interbeat intervals in each picture. Second, the CNN model was used to train the data set to recognize the cognitive stress levels. Classification accuracies of 100%, 91.6% and 92.8% were obtained for the training set, validation set and test set, respectively, and were compared with those the BP neural network. Last, we discussed the influence of the number of interbeat intervals in each picture on the performance of the proposed classification method. The results showed that the performance initially improved with an increase in the number of interbeat intervals. A downward trend was observed when the number exceeded 40, and when the number was 40, the model performed best with the highest accuracy (98.79%) and a relatively low relative standard deviation (0.019).

Language: en