|
Citation
|
Abboud H, Ziani I, Melhaoui A, Arkha Y, Elouahabi A. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2020; 11: e19.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Neurosurgery, Mohamed V University, Rabat, Morocco.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32123607
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic cervical spine injuries (CSIs) can be defined as osteodiscoligamentous lesions and are frequent in the young and active population. These lesions are often associated with significant devastating neurological deficits. Here, we sought to establish short-and medium-term prognostic factors that could help predict future outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cervical spine; Frankel scale; Injury; Neurological deficit; Neurovegetative disorders; Prognostic factors; Trauma