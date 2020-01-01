SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Abboud H, Ziani I, Melhaoui A, Arkha Y, Elouahabi A. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2020; 11: e19.

Department of Neurosurgery, Mohamed V University, Rabat, Morocco.

(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publishing)

10.25259/SNI_593_2019

32123607

PMC7049882

BACKGROUND: Traumatic cervical spine injuries (CSIs) can be defined as osteodiscoligamentous lesions and are frequent in the young and active population. These lesions are often associated with significant devastating neurological deficits. Here, we sought to establish short-and medium-term prognostic factors that could help predict future outcomes.

METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed 102 adults admitted for traumatic CSI over an 11-year period (January 2004-December 2014). Patients were graded using Frankel scale as exhibiting good or poor outcomes.

RESULTS: Two risk factors that significantly predicted results for CSI included original poor Frankel grades (e.g., A and B) and initial neurovegetative disorders (e.g., respectively, P = 0.019 and P = 0.001). However, we did not anticipate that two other risk factors, operative delay and mechanism of trauma, would not significantly adversely impact outcomes.

CONCLUSION: Here, we identified two significant risk factors for predicting poor outcomes following CSI; poor initial Frankel Grades A and B and neurovegetative disorders at the time of original presentation.

Copyright: © 2020 Surgical Neurology International.


Language: en

Cervical spine; Frankel scale; Injury; Neurological deficit; Neurovegetative disorders; Prognostic factors; Trauma

