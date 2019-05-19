|
Citation
Mytrofanov IІ, Lysenko IV, Hryn KV, Ryabushko MМ. Wiad. Lek. 2020; 73(1): 113-118.
Affiliation
Ukrainian Medical Stomatological Academy, Poltava, Ukraine.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Polskie Towarzystwo Laekarskie)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32124819
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The aim: The paper is aimed at creation of a procedure for determining the loss of any body organ or its functions, genital mutilation, as the signs of grievous bodily harm, penalty for which is stipulated by the Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as well as establishing the possibilities of legal setting of the concept of "genital mutilation".
Language: en
Keywords
bodily harm ; genital injury ; genital mutilation ; grievous bodily harm ; signs of grievous bodily harm ; surgical operations caused genital mutilation ; the procedure of genital mutilation identification