Citation
Kuntii A, Navrotskyi V, Avramenko O. Wiad. Lek. 2019; 72(12 cz 2): 2620-2625.
Affiliation
Lviv State University Of Internal Affairs, Lviv, Ukraine.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Polskie Towarzystwo Laekarskie)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32124796
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Introduction: The results of court practice generalization convincingly indicate that a group of special medical knowledge in the frame of involving a specialist in the procedural actions is an important component of the system of specialized knowledge using during the investigation of murder committed in a state of strong commotion. Moreover, this knowledge is accumulated in psychology and psychiatry areas. The aim: of the article is to determine the procedural status of a specialist in the criminal procedural legislation of certain countries of the European Union, and, on the basis of comparison with the Ukrainian legislation, to establish his role in procedural actions; coverage of procedural and forensic aspects of using specialized medical knowledge in the form of involving a specialist in the procedural actions during the investigation of murder committed in the state of strong commotion.
Language: en
Keywords
premeditated murder; specialist; a psychiatrist; the state of strong commotion; a psychologist