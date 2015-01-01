|
Citation
Tatsiy VY, Zhuravel VA, Avdeeva GK. Wiad. Lek. 2019; 72(12 cz 2): 2596-2601.
Affiliation
Academican Stashis Scientific Research Institute For The Study Of Crime Problems Of National Academy Legal Sciences Of Ukraine, Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Polskie Towarzystwo Laekarskie)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32124792
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Introduction: In most countries detainees are often subjected to physical and mental abuse by law enforcement officials, but very rarely victims of torture can prove the guilt of these offenders due to the poor quality of findings of state forensic medical and forensic psychiatric experts and due to inconsistency of their findings with international guidelines (Istanbul Protocol). The aim: To determine the role of forensic medical examination in the investigation of torture crimes, to provide arguments for necessity to security of the victim's right to collect evidence independently, including through using of special knowledge of independent forensic medical and forensic psychiatric experts in criminal proceedings.
Language: en
Keywords
medical documentation of torture ; bodily harm ; independent forensic medical examination; medical standard