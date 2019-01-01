|
Citation
|
Gitatui M, Kimani S, Muniu S, Okube O. Afr. Health Sci. 2019; 19(4): 2906-2925.
|
Affiliation
|
Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Department of Nursing.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32127866
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Harmful alcohol use is a public health problem associated with negative health and socio-economic impacts. However, patterns and dynamics of alcohol use among slum-dwellers in Kenya are poorly understood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Determinants; adults; alcohol abuse; alcohol use; informal; urban slum dwelling