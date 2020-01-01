Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined (1) if child maltreatment (CM) is associated with lower health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and fewer quality-adjusted life years (QALY) over a 9-year follow-up of midlife women and (2) if adulthood psychosocial mediators could explain these associations.



METHODS: Women (n = 342) completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. Longitudinal HRQoL and QALY outcomes measured at five study visits include 36-item Short-Form Health Survey mental component score and physical component score and the Short Form-6 Dimension health index. Aims 1 and 2 were investigated by generalized estimating equations and sequential structural nested mean models, respectively.



RESULTS: Twenty percent reported 2+ CM types. Compared with women without CM, women who experienced 2+ CM types reported 5- and 4-points lower scores in mental component score and physical component score, respectively, and 28 fewer healthy days per year in QALY. Low optimism, sleep problems, and low social support each explained greater than 10% of the relationship between 2+ CM and HRQoL and QALY over time.



CONCLUSIONS: CM is a life-course social determinant of HRQoL and QALY throughout midlife, particularly in women who experienced 2+ CM types. Several mediators are modifiable and could be targets of interventions to mitigate the negative impact of CM on midlife HRQoL and QALY in women.



