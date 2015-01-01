|
Alto ME, Warmingham JM, Handley ED, Rogosch F, Cicchetti D, Toth SL. Attach. Hum. Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Mt. Hope Family Center, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32126891
The current study examined the development of toddler attachment and early childhood behavior among children of mothers with a history of childhood maltreatment and current major depressive disorder. Maternal depression, maternal sensitivity, and toddler attachment were assessed as mediators of the association between maternal history of childhood maltreatment and child internalizing and externalizing behavior. Participants were from a low-income, largely racial minority urban sample and included 123 mothers with (n = 69) and without (n = 54) major depressive disorder at baseline and their children assessed at 12, 26, and 36 months old.
Language: en
Maternal history of childhood maltreatment; child behavior; developmental psychopathology; maternal depression; maternal sensitivity; toddler attachment