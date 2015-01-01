Abstract

The current study examined the development of toddler attachment and early childhood behavior among children of mothers with a history of childhood maltreatment and current major depressive disorder. Maternal depression, maternal sensitivity, and toddler attachment were assessed as mediators of the association between maternal history of childhood maltreatment and child internalizing and externalizing behavior. Participants were from a low-income, largely racial minority urban sample and included 123 mothers with (n = 69) and without (n = 54) major depressive disorder at baseline and their children assessed at 12, 26, and 36 months old.



FINDINGS suggest maternal depression and maternal sensitivity mediated the association between maternal history of childhood maltreatment and disorganized attachment. Maternal depression, but not disorganized attachment, mediated the association between maternal history of childhood maltreatment and child symptomatology.



RESULTS suggest that supporting mothers through depression and processing their adverse childhood experiences are critical in fostering positive child development.

