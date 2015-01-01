Abstract

BACKGROUND: Throughout the world, millions of people living in deprived urban environments with frequent experiences of violence are mentally distressed. There is little evidence about which characteristics of people living in such environments are associated with lower or higher levels of mental distress and how they may cope with experiences of violence.



METHODS/DESIGN: This study is part of the research project 'Building the Barricades' (ES/S000720/1 ESRC-AHRC GCRF Mental Health 2017), which uses a mixed-method approach. Quantitative and qualitative studies will be conducted in 16 favelas in the area of Maré in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The quantitative study consists of a survey of 1200 randomly selected adults living in Maré and of 200 individuals who frequent the open-use drug sites. The survey will assess sociodemographic characteristics, experiences of different forms of violence, physical and mental health status (including drug use) and active participation in cultural consumption and production. In the qualitative study we will conduct 60 in-depth interviews and 8 focus groups of participants selected from respondents to the survey to assess in more detail their experiences of violence and coping strategies. In order to analyze the quantitative data we will use descriptive statistics and explore associations in uni- and multi-variable analyses. Qualitative data will be subjected to thematic analysis.



DISCUSSION: This is an exploratory study to identify characteristics and coping strategies that appear to help people to overcome experiences of violence in deprived areas without developing mental distress. The findings could inform policies to reduce mental distress and improve the quality of life of people living in urban areas affected by violence.

Language: en