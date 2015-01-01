SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Corcostegui SP, Galant J, Pasquier P, Kazemzadegan K, Saint-Jean L, Commeau D, Boutillier du Retail C. BMJ 2020; 368: m803.

Affiliation

French Military Health Service, 1ère Antenne Médicale Spécialisée, 34 Avenue de la Martinière. 78000 Versailles, France.

Comment On:

BMJ 2020;368:m298.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmj.m803

PMID

32127344

Abstract

Park and colleagues discuss medical responses to a terrorist attack, mentioning the model used by the French National Police Special Intervention Unit.1 Another model is the one chosen by the French gendarmerie in association with the French Military Health Service. All gendarmes are trained in the first level of forward combat casualty care (SC1; sauvetage au combat de niveau 1).2 Simple care procedures can be carried out by the first responders.


Language: en
