Abstract

Park and colleagues discuss medical responses to a terrorist attack, mentioning the model used by the French National Police Special Intervention Unit.1 Another model is the one chosen by the French gendarmerie in association with the French Military Health Service. All gendarmes are trained in the first level of forward combat casualty care (SC1; sauvetage au combat de niveau 1).2 Simple care procedures can be carried out by the first responders.

Language: en