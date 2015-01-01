Abstract

Objective: To assess the internal construct validity (ICV) of the five Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust Personality Questionnaires (BIRT-PQ) with Classical Test Theory methods.Methods: Multicenter cross-sectional study involving 11 Italian rehabilitation centers. BIRT-PQs were administered to patients with severe Acquired Brain Injury and their respective caregivers. ICV was assessed by the mean of an internal consistency analysis (ICA) and a Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA).Results: Data from 154 patients and their respective caregivers were pooled, giving a total sample of 308 subjects. Despite good overall values (alphas ranging from 0.811 to 0.937), the ICA revealed that several items within each scale did not contribute as expected to the total score. This result was confirmed by the CFA, which showed the misfit of the data to a unidimensional model (RMSEA ranging from 0.077 to 0.097). However, after accounting for local dependency found within the data, fitness to a unidimensional model improved significantly (RMSEA ranging from 0.050 to 0.062).Conclusion: Despite some limitations, our analyses demonstrated the lack of ICV for the BIRT-PQ total scores. It is envisaged that a more comprehensive ICV analysis will be performed with Rasch analysis, aiming to improve both the measurement properties and the administrative burden of each BIRT-PQ.

