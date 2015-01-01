SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pirkis J. Crisis 2020; 41(2): 77-81.

Affiliation

Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, VIC, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000693

PMID

32129678

Abstract

We have come a long way in our understanding of suicide and how to prevent it, but there is still much that we don't know. Part of the reason for this is that our research is not always as good as it could be. We sometimes use suboptimal methods, we don't always describe what we have done in a transparent and replicable fashion, and we're not always great at synthesizing the evidence from multiple studies in a way that allows us to take the field forward. Of course, there are many, many exceptional pieces of research too, but sometimes these are not given the attention they deserve.

In 2020, Crisis is introducing two new article formats that are explicitly designed to strengthen the evidence base in suicide prevention. These are Systematic Reviews and Registered Reports. Both are described below, with greater detail being provided about registered reports on the assumption that readers and authors may be less familiar with this type of article than systematic reviews ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print