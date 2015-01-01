Abstract

To test the efficacy of early warning systems in prompting residents to take appropriate action ahead of severe hazards, surveys were carried out among affected populations following Super Typhoon Yolanda (2013, Philippines) and Hurricane Maria (2017, Dominica). Both events were rare and extreme but occurred in locations that regularly experience less severe tropical cyclones. We asked if, how and when residents received warnings, what instructions were given, and where and when respondents decided to seek safety. In both examples studied, the residents were aware of the approaching storms, but critical information regarding the severity and potential impacts was either not received in time or not understood fully. This resulted in low levels of evacuation and safety-seeking behaviour. We suggest that planning and public communication need to focus on uncertainty surrounding the severity, impact and multifaceted nature of tropical cyclones and accompanying hazards. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.



Language: en