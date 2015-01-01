SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ditkofsky N, Maresky HS, Steenburg S. Emerg. Radiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indiana University School of Medicine, 1701 N Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN, 46202, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10140-020-01766-5

PMID

32128640

Abstract

Recently, civilian patients have begun to present to emergency departments with a new type of bullet injury caused by a frangible bullet designed to splinter and deform in a predictable manner. This bullet "the Radically Invasive Projectile" (RIP) was developed by G2 Research (Winder, GA). In this article, we discuss the fragmentation pattern of this bullet as well present several illustrative cases in an effort to familiarize radiologists, surgeons and emergency medicine physicians with the characteristic wounding patterns and imaging appearances of this new variety of frangible ammunition.


Language: en

Keywords

Ballistic injury; GSW; Gunshot wound; RIP; Radically Invasive Projectile; Trauma

