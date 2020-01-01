Abstract

Background: Despite the well-known deleterious health effects of childhood adversity (CA) and adulthood trauma (AT) and ageing of the global population, little is known about self-reported CA and AT in older populations. Existing findings are mixed due to methodological and sampling artefacts, in particular, recall and selection biases, and due to age-period-cohort effects. Objectives: We aim to first, provide data on the prevalence of retrospective self-reported CA and AT in a large population-based sample of older adults and, second, to discuss the data in the context of major methodological and sampling artefacts, and age-period-cohort effects. Method: Data are derived from the U.S. population-based Health and Retirement Study (N = 19,547, mean age = 67.24 ± 11.33, 59% female). Seven birth-cohorts were included (<1924, 1924-1930, 1931-1941, 1942-1947, 1948-1953, 1954-1959, >1959). Results: Overall, 35% of participants reported CA and 62% AT, with strong variability among birth-cohorts. Opposing trends were observed regarding prevalence of CA and AT. As age of cohorts increased, prevalence of CAs decreased while that of ATs increased. Investigating the distributions of incidence of specific ATs across age and period per cohort revealed incidence of exposure was associated with (1) age (e.g. having lost a child), (2) time-period (e.g. major disaster), and (3) cohort (e.g. military combat). Conclusions: Retrospective self-reported CA and AT in older samples should be interpreted with caution and with regard to major methodological challenges, including recall and selection biases. Untangling fact from artefact and examining age, period, and cohort effects will help elucidate profiles of lifetime exposures in older populations.



Antecedentes: A pesar de los ampliamente conocidos efectos nocivos de la adversidad en la infancia (AI) y el trauma en la adultez (TA) y el envejecimiento de la población global, se sabe poco respecto a AI y TA auto-reportados en poblaciones mayores. Los hallazgos existentes son heterogéneos debido a artefactos metodológicos y de muestreo, en particular sesgos de memoria y de selección, y debido a efectos de la edad, período y cohorte.Objetivos: Apuntamos primero a entregar información sobre la prevalencia de AI y TA retrospectivos auto-reportados en una amplia muestra poblacional de adultos mayores y, segundo, discutir los datos en el contexto de los mayores artefactos metodológicos y de muestreo, y de los efectos de la edad, período y cohorte.Método: Los datos provienen del Estudio de Población de Salud y Jubilación en EE.UU. (N=19,547, edad promedio = 67.24±11.33, 59% mujeres). Fueron incluidas siete cohortes de nacimiento (<1924, 1924-1930, 1931-1941, 1942-1947, 1948-1953, 1954-1959, >1959).Resultados: En términos generales, 35% de los participantes reportó AI y un 62% TA, con una marcada variabilidad entre las cohortes. Se observaron tendencias opuestas en relación a la prevalencia de AI y TA. A medida que la edad de las cohortes aumentó, la prevalencia de AI disminuyó, mientras que la de TA aumentó. Al investigar las distribuciones de incidencia de AI específicos según edad y período por cohorte se reveló que la incidencia de exposición se asoció con (1) la edad (por ej. Perder un hijo), (2) período de tiempo (por ej. desastre grave), y (3) la cohorte (por ej. combate militar).Conclusiones: AI y TA retrospectivos auto-reportados en muestras de adultos mayores deberían ser interpretados con precaución y en consideración de importantes dificultades metodológicas, incluyendo sesgo de memoria y de selección. Distinguir entre hecho y artefacto y examinar los efectos de edad, período y cohorte ayudará a elucidar los perfiles de exposición a lo largo de la vida en poblaciones mayores.

背景 : 尽管童年期逆境 (CA) 和成年期创伤 (AT) 对健康的有害影响以及全球人口老龄化众所周知, 但对于老年人群自评CA和AT知之甚少。由于方法学和抽样误差, 特别是回忆和选择偏差, 以及年龄-时期-队列的影响, 现有结果混杂。目标 : 我们首先旨在提供大量老年人群样本回溯性自评CA和AT流行率的数据, 其次, 在主要方法学和抽样误差以及年龄-时期-队列效应的背景下讨论数据。方法 : 数据来自美国人群的健康与退休研究 (样本量N = 19,547, 平均年龄= 67.24±11.33, 女性占59％) 。入组七个出生队列 (<1924, 1924-1930, 1931-1941, 1942-1947, 1948-1953, 1954-1959, > 1959) 。结果 : 总体而言, 参与者中35％报告了CA, 62％报告了AT, 在出生队列之间有巨大差异。观察到关于CA和AT流行率的相反趋势。随着队列年龄增加, CA流行率下降而AT流行率上升。每个群体进行跨年龄, 跨时期针对特定AT发生率分布的考查, 发现暴露的发生率与 (1) 年龄 (例如丧子), (2) 时间段 (例如重大灾难) 和 (3) 队列 (例如军事战争) 相关。结论 : 在老年样本中, 回溯性自评CA和AT应谨慎解释, 并应考虑主要的方法学挑战, 包括回忆和选择偏差。从表象中厘清事实并考查年龄, 时期和队列的影响, 将有助于阐明老年人群终身暴露情况。.

