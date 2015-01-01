Abstract

AIM: To describe pediatric post-discharge concerns manifesting in the first 96 hours after hospital discharge.



DESIGN: Analysis of nursing documentation generated as part of a randomized controlled trial evaluating the effect of a nurse home visit on healthcare re-use.



METHODS: We analyzed home visit records for 651 children (age < 18) hospitalized at a large Midwestern children's hospital in 2015 and 2016 who were enrolled in the trial. Registered nurses documented concerns in structured fields and free-text notes in visit records. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize visit documentation. Free-text visit notes were reviewed and exemplars illustrative of quantitative findings were selected.



RESULTS: Overall, nurses documented at least one concern in 56% (N=367) of visits. Most commonly, they documented concerns about medication safety (15% or 91 visits). Specifically, in 11% (N=58) of visits nurses were concerned that caregivers lacked a full understanding of medications and in 8% (N=49) of visits families did not have prescribed discharge medications. Pain was documented as present in 9% of all visits (N=56). Nurses completed referrals to other providers/services in 12% of visits (N=78), most frequently to primary care providers. In 13% of visits (N=85) nurses documented concerns considered beyond the immediate scope of the visit related to social needs such as housing and transportation.



CONCLUSION: Inpatient and community nurses and physicians should be prepared to reconcile and manage discharge medications, assess families' medication administration practices and anticipate social needs after pediatric discharge. IMPACT: Little empirical data are available describing concerns manifesting immediately after pediatric hospital discharge. Concerns about medication safety were most frequent followed by concerns related to housing and general safety. The results are important for clinicians preparing children and families for discharge and for community clinicians caring for discharged children.



