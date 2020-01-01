Abstract

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), usually reported as rape drug in drug-facilitated sexual assaults (DFSA), is an endogenous substance in human body and is also found in many beverages. This may lead to data misinterpretation in forensic cases. Herein, we aimed to collect evidence about natural GHB presence in 13 energy drinks (ED). After a liquid-liquid extraction with acidic ethyl-acetate, samples were derivatized with BSTFA 1% TMCS. Analyses were carried out by a GC-MS system in SIM mode (GHB, 233, 234, 143 and147 m/z; GHB-d6, 239, 240, 120 and 206 m/z). GHB was present in all the samples at very low concentrations ranging from 98 to 197 ng/mL. Thus, GHB presence in ED is not exclusively related to exogenous addition. Since the GHB levels are far lower than the minimum active dose (i.e. 0.5 g) it is not expected to induce any effect.



© The Author(s) 2020. Published by Oxford University Press. All rights reserved. For Permissions, please email: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Language: en