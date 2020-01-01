SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nordstrøm A, Bahr R, Talsnes O, Clarsen B. Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2020; 8(2): e2325967120902407.

Affiliation

Department of Sports Medicine, Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center, Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, Oslo, Norway.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2325967120902407

PMID

32128316

PMCID

PMC7031791

Abstract

BACKGROUND: As previous epidemiological studies in elite ice hockey have focused on acute time-loss injuries, little is known about the burden of overuse injuries and illnesses in ice hockey.

PURPOSE: To report the prevalence and burden of all health problems in male professional ice hockey players in Norway during a single competitive season. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiological study.

METHODS: A total of 225 male ice hockey players in the GET League (the premier professional league) in Norway reported all health problems (acute injuries, overuse injuries, and illnesses) during the 2017-2018 competitive season. Players reported all injuries and illnesses for 31 weeks using the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center Questionnaire on Health Problems.

RESULTS: At any given time, 40% (95% CI, 37%-43%) of players reported symptoms from an injury or illness, and 20% (95% CI, 19%-22%) experienced health problems with a substantial negative impact on training and performance. Acute injuries represented the greatest incidence, prevalence, and burden (defined as the cross-product of severity and incidence). The most burdensome acute injuries were to the head/face, shoulder/clavicle, knee, and ankle. The most burdensome overuse injuries were to the knee, lumbar spine, and hip/groin.

CONCLUSION: This registration captured a greater burden from overuse injuries than traditional injury registration, but acute injuries did represent a major problem. These data provide guidance in the development of prevention programs for both acute and overuse injuries, which should focus on the lumbar spine, hip/groin, and knee.

© The Author(s) 2020.


Language: en

Keywords

elite performance; epidemiology; ice hockey; injury prevention; overuse injuries; sporting injuries

