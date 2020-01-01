|
Mawuko-Gadosseh Y, Mayele M, Gallouo M, Graiouid M, Dakir M, Debbagh A, Aboutaieb R. Prog. Urol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Automutilation des organes génitaux externes chez l’homme.
Service d'urologie, CHU Ibn Rochd de Casablanca, Casablanca, Maroc.
(Copyright © 2020, Progres En Urologie, S.A.R.L.)
32127311
INTRODUCTION: Genital self-mutilation is a rare phenomenon that often occurs on a psychotic ground. Its diagnosis is clinical and its management involves a coordinated action of urologists and psychiatrists. MATERIALS AND METHOD: We report a retrospective monocentric series of 14 cases of genital self-mutilation (penis and testicles), collected from January 2000 to May 2019. In addition to psychiatric care and according to the type of lesions, we performed implantations of penis, cutaneous urethrostomies, hemostatic ligature of spermatic cord, ablation of rings. The implantations of the penis were done without microscope or magnifying glass and on the basis only of an end-to-end anastomosis of the erectile bodies and the urethra. Sexual abstinence was indicated for 6weeks.
Language: fr
Automutilation; Male external genitalia; Organes génitaux externes masculins; Penile reimplantation; Psychological disorders; Réimplantation pénienne; Self-mutilation; Troubles psychologiques; Urethrostomy; Urétrostomie périnéale