Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Genital self-mutilation is a rare phenomenon that often occurs on a psychotic ground. Its diagnosis is clinical and its management involves a coordinated action of urologists and psychiatrists. MATERIALS AND METHOD: We report a retrospective monocentric series of 14 cases of genital self-mutilation (penis and testicles), collected from January 2000 to May 2019. In addition to psychiatric care and according to the type of lesions, we performed implantations of penis, cutaneous urethrostomies, hemostatic ligature of spermatic cord, ablation of rings. The implantations of the penis were done without microscope or magnifying glass and on the basis only of an end-to-end anastomosis of the erectile bodies and the urethra. Sexual abstinence was indicated for 6weeks.



RESULTS: The average age of our patients was 31.5years. We have identified ten cases of penis section including two incomplete, two cases of strangulation of penis by a metal ring, an isolated wound of the glans and three cases of testicular ablation, two of which were associated with a section of penis. We performed as first line: 5 penis reimplantation, 5 cutaneous urethrostomy, 2 ablation of strangulation rings and 3 hemostatic ligature of the spermatic cord. Three reimplanted patients had fairly satisfactory immediate operating suites: 2 patients healed well with good penile sensitivities, while one patient presented with a loss of penile skin sensitivity. The other two patients, on the other hand, presented on D1 a necrosis of the reimplanted stump, requiring an amputation and cutaneous urethrostomy. Also, necrosis of the strangulated penis was observed in one case and also required a second operating time with an amputation of the necrotic penis and a cutaneous urethrostomy. One patient died on D7 by autolysis. From a distance, the sexual and urinary function of reimplanted patients could not be assessed because they were lost to follow-up. Only a few patients who received a skin urethrostomy were seen at follow-up consultations. And with an average follow-up of 3years, no functional urinary disorder was found in them.



CONCLUSION: The management of genital self-harm requires coordination between urologist and psychiatrist. With our conditions the results are mixed and penile reimplantation should ideally be done under a microscope with an experienced surgeon. However, it can be attempted as long as possible, with the possibility of making an urethrostomy in the second time in case of failure. The pillar of care for these patients, however, lies in a good psychiatric balance because they are not immune to recurrence or autolysis. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 3.



Language: fr