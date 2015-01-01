Abstract

Recently, there has been an apparent increase in terrorism-related incidents. The security experts believe that the risk of terrorist attacks cannot be fully ruled out in the Czech Republic either. For this reason, it is appropriate to obtain information from regions with more experience with terrorism and to learn from their mistakes. Based on the analysis of terrorist attacks in Madrid (2004), Israel (2001-2012) and Paris (2015) and our own experience gained during the humanitarian missions in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine, adequate recommendations for crisis management are presented. An integral part of the preparedness is also a regular training of activation of disaster management plan and simulation of reaction to a mass casualty incident. Key words: mass casualty incident, terrorist attack, disaster management plan.

Language: cs