OBJECTIVES: To determine the working conditions and work-related health issues of female domestic workers (FDWs) in four districts of Karachi.



METHODS: Population-based cross-sectional study was conducted in four squatter settlements of Karachi with sample size of 406 FDWs in 2018. Pretested questionnaire was administered to collect data through snowball technique. Multivariate logistic regression examined the association between different factors and experiencing violence, work-related injuries, and chemical exposures.



RESULTS: Only (14.5%) of domestic workers earned Rs 15 000 (75 GBP month-1) and above. >1% had financial support for the health or education of children. Verbal violence included shouting (40.9%), constant critique of work (17.2%), and job threats (13.5%). Common workplace injuries were cuts (30.8%), burns (27.6%), and bruises (23.6%). Doing laundry showed significant positive association with experiencing cuts [odds ratio (OR) = 2.09; 1.15-3.71], looking after children to bruises (OR = 2.29; 1.07-4.88), and cooking to burns (OR = 4.66; 2.68-8.08).



CONCLUSIONS: Creating economic environment which is equal for all low wage workers, setting up domestic labor standards and holding employers accountable to them is essential.



