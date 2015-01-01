|
Thies SB, Bates A, Costamagna E, Kenney L, Granat M, Webb J, Howard D, Baker R, Dawes H. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e90.
Centre for Movement, Occupational and Rehabilitation Sciences, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32131743
BACKGROUND: Walking aids are issued to older adults to prevent falls, however, paradoxically their use has been identified as a risk factor for falling. To prevent falls, walking aids must be used in a stable manner, but it remains unknown to what extent associated clinical guidance is adhered to at home, and whether following guidance facilitates a stable walking pattern. It was the aim of this study to investigate adherence to guidance on walking frame use, and to quantify user stability whilst using walking frames. Additionally, we explored the views of users and healthcare professionals on walking aid use, and regarding the instrumented walking frames ('Smart Walkers') utilized in this study.
Falls; Older adults; Stability; Walking aids