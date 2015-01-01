Abstract

BACKGROUND: Microbial infection is the main cause of increased morbidity and mortality in burn patients, especially infections caused by multiple drug-resistant organisms (MDRO). The purpose of this study was to explore major microbial trends in burn patients.



METHODS: This retrospective study was conducted at burn wards and intensive care units, where burn patients were admitted following an event of dust explosion. Data were collected for a number of variables including severity of burns, demographic and clinical characteristics, laboratory data, and therapeutic devices.



RESULTS: A total of 1132 specimens were collected from 37 hospitalized burn patients with mean TBSA of 46.1%.The most commonly isolated species were Staphylococcus spp. (22.4%). The highest rate of antibiotic resistance was observed in carbapenem-resistant A. baumannii (14.6%), followed by methicillin-resistant S. aureus (11.3%). For each additional 10% TBSA, the isolation of MDRO increased 2.58-17.57 times (p < 0.05); for each additional 10% of the third-degree burn severity, the risk of MDRO significantly decreased by 47% (95% CI, 0.38-0.73, p < 0.001) by Cox model.



CONCLUSIONS: The proportion of overall microbial isolates increased with the increase in TBSA and duration of time after burns. The extent of TBSA was the most important factor affecting MDRO.

