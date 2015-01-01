Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the effects of repetitive subconcussive head trauma on neurovascular coupling (NVC) responses.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study collected between September 2013 and December 2016. SETTING: University laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred seventy-nine elite, junior-level (age, 19.6 ± 1.5 years) contact sport (ice hockey, American football) athletes recruited for preseason testing. Fifty-two nonconcussed athletes returned for postseason testing. Fifteen noncontact sport athletes (age, 20.4 ± 2.2 years) also completed preseason and postseason testing. EXPOSURE(S): Subconcussive sport-related head trauma. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Dynamics of NVC were estimated during cycles of 20 seconds eyes closed and 40 seconds eyes open to a visual stimulus (reading) by measuring cerebral blood flow (CBF) velocity in the posterior (PCA) and middle (MCA) cerebral arteries via transcranial Doppler ultrasound.



RESULTS: Both athlete groups demonstrated no significant differences in PCA or MCA NVC dynamics between preseason and postseason, despite exposure to a median of 353.5 (range, 295.0-587.3) head impacts (>2g) over the course of the season for contact sport athletes.



CONCLUSIONS: Within the context of growing concern over detrimental effects of repetitive subconcussive trauma, the current results encouragingly suggest that the dynamics of NVC responses are not affected by 1 season of participation in junior-level ice hockey or American football. This is an important finding because it indicates an appropriate postseason CBF response to elevated metabolic demand with increases in neural activity.

