Padilla J, Jager J, Updegraff KA, McHale SM, Umaña-Taylor AJ. Dev. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Graduate School of Education, Harvard University.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
PMID
32134308
To advance understanding of parents' and adolescents' unique and shared perspectives of familism, a core cultural value in Mexican-origin families, our study addressed 2 goals. First, we identified family members' unique and shared perspectives of familism values using multitrait-multimethod confirmatory factor analysis (Kenny & Kashy, 1992). Second, we examined links between family members' unique and shared perspectives of familism values and mother-youth and father-youth warmth and conflict. Participants were mothers, fathers, and 2 siblings (Mage = 15.48 years for older and Mage = 12.55 years for younger siblings) from 246 Mexican-origin families who were interviewed in their homes on 2 occasions over 5 years.
