The use of strategic noise maps as a means for estimating population exposure to environmental noise and defining action plans to mitigate its effects on human health has become a reality since the publication of the European Noise Directive. In this context, it is known that some differences can be found between the values obtained for sound indicators through simulation and measurements due to different causes. One of these factors is the presence of elements in urban environments not currently considered in calculation methods but certainly present in validation measurements. This paper presents an assessment of the acoustic shielding effect due to parked vehicles on urban streets using computational methods. First of all, a process of validation of the software model by means of different simulation methods and in situ measurements was carried out. Then, a study was developed varying different variables related to urban planning and noise modelling, as well as considering different typologies of real streets according to a categorisation method. Broadband results show that this shielding effect can be significant in common configurations in urban environments, even to receiver heights of 4 m considered as a reference in strategic noise maps. The magnitude of this effect varied depending on the distances between the building façade, parked vehicles and sound sources, as well as the receiver height. Differences up to 4 dBA in sound levels were found in several configurations between situations without and with cars parked at 4 m, although in some specific cases it reached up to 8 dBA. Therefore, results of this study indicated that parking lane shielding effect should be considered in calculations and validation measurements for strategic noise maps in order to obtain an adequate estimation of population exposure to road traffic noise.



