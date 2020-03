Abstract

The authors show common accident mechanisms and give recommendations for primary care and further treatment as well as operative therapy. The affected patients are most often toddlers who want to explore objects and surfaces in their surroundings with childlike curiosity. In addition, the protective reflexes are still immature and slower than in older children and adults. The epidermal layer of the child's skin is also thinner, which overall can lead to deeper burns. The authors prefer the use of split skin from the instep region of the sole of the foot for operative therapy. As part of the operation, they also cover the donor area on the foot with a split skin from the capillitium, which creates another removal point. If it is a complete dermal defect, the authors recommend the use of dermis replacement materials under the instep split skin. The advantages of the technology are clearly the optimal texture and color for the reconstruction of the palmar skin as well as the absent risk of later hair growth, which must be carefully avoided when removing full skin from the groin and abdomen.

Language: de