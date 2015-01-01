Abstract

This study aimed to examine the subject of emotional intelligence (EI), which has received increased attention from scholars over the past few decades. The study utilized a quantitative longitudinal approach to attain the objective of understanding the correlation between EI and psychological well-being. A sample consisting of only male students was sought in this study in a process that was guided by specific criteria. The study reveals that students' EI correlates positively with perceived social support and well-being at each time and across times. Negative relations are found between perceived stress and well-being at each time and across times.



RESULTS and findings reported in this study reveal that perceived social support partially mediates the longitudinal association between EI and well-being. Specifically, perceived stress does not mediate the longitudinal association between EI and well-being.

Language: en