Malinauskas R, Malinauskiene V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(5): e1605.

Affiliation

Department of Physical and Social Education, Lithuanian Sports University, Sporto 6, 44221 Kaunas, Lithuania.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17051605

PMID

32131478

Abstract

This study aimed to examine the subject of emotional intelligence (EI), which has received increased attention from scholars over the past few decades. The study utilized a quantitative longitudinal approach to attain the objective of understanding the correlation between EI and psychological well-being. A sample consisting of only male students was sought in this study in a process that was guided by specific criteria. The study reveals that students' EI correlates positively with perceived social support and well-being at each time and across times. Negative relations are found between perceived stress and well-being at each time and across times.

RESULTS and findings reported in this study reveal that perceived social support partially mediates the longitudinal association between EI and well-being. Specifically, perceived stress does not mediate the longitudinal association between EI and well-being.


Language: en

Keywords

cross-lagged; emotional intelligence; perceived social support; perceived stress; perceived well-being

