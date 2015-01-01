SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Willie TC, Diaz Olavarrieta C, Scolese A, Campos P, Falb KL, Gupta J. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Global and Community Health, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, USA.

10.1002/ijgo.13139

32134500

Male-perpetrated intimate partner violence (IPV) gravely impacts the lives of women, girls, and their families. Approximately 25-40% of Mexican women who use health services have reported physical, sexual, and/or psychological IPV at some point during their lives.

Language: en

Intimate partner violence; Latin America; Mexico City; Reproductive coercion

