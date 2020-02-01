|
Leventhal AM, Bae D, Kechter A, Barrington-Trimis JL. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 124: 91-98.
Department of Preventive Medicine, University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA.
Cannabis legalization and commercialization has resulted in novel alternative cannabis products on the market, including edible and vaporized cannabis, which may appeal to youth with psychiatric problems. Psychiatric comorbidity in adolescent use and poly-use (i.e., use of >2 products) of combustible, edible, and vaporized cannabis products has largely gone uninvestigated. This 2015 cross-sectional survey of Los Angeles, California area adolescents (Mage = 16.1, N = 3177) characterized associations of various psychiatric problems with use and poly-use of combustible, edible, and vaporized cannabis. Exposure variables included past 30-day non-cannabis substance use (alcohol, e-cigarettes, combustible cigarettes, and nonmedical prescription opioid and stimulant use; yes/no), and psychiatric problems including past-week depressive symptom frequency, past 6-month ADHD symptom and conduct problem frequency, anhedonia, and five dimensions of impulsivity (sensation seeking, perseverance, lack of premeditation, positive urgency, and negative urgency). Outcome variables included past 30-day use (yes/no) of combustible, edible, and vaporized cannabis, independently, and number of cannabis products used (single, dual-use, poly-use).
Adolescents; Cannabis; Edible; Psychiatric comorbidity; Smoking; Vaping