Citation
Jameson JP. N. Carol. Med. J. 2020; 81(2): 106-110.
Affiliation
associate professor of psychology, Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina jamesonjp@appstate.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)
DOI
PMID
32132251
Abstract
Though suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents, it continues to be difficult to predict. Recent research has led to the development of the ideation-to-action framework, which provides a new conceptualization of suicide risk. The implications of this approach for assessment and intervention in medical settings are discussed.
Language: en