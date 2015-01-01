|
Citation
|
Canning JR, Patock-Peckham JA, Walters KJ, Bauman DC, Frohe T, Leeman RF. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2020; 159(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32132764
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Self-Discrepancy Theory (Higgins, 1987) predicts that the difference between the ideal and the actual self will be associated with impaired-control-over-drinking (IC; dysregulated drinking beyond one's own limits) as well as alcohol-related-problems. According to Slaney et al. (2001) perfectionism is a multi-faceted personality trait which represents both adaptive (e.g. high-standards) and maladaptive (e.g. discrepancy) aspects. In particular, discrepancy has been associated with poorer coping approaches, which may suggest a Self-Medication route to IC. Yet, to date, no one has examined whether drinking-motives (e.g., social, enhancement, coping and conformity) mediate the relations between discrepancy and high standards and alcohol-outcomes such as IC. We used a structural equation model to test indirect associations of discrepancy and high-standards to both heavy-episodic-drinking and alcohol-related-problems through the mediating mechanisms of drinking-motives and IC.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol Problems; Alcohol Use; Drinking-Motives; Heavy-Episodic-Drinking; Impaired Control; Perfectionism