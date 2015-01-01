SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Van Gerpen S, Vik T, Soundy TJ. S. Dak. J. Med. 2020; 73(2): 82-86.

Affiliation

Avera Medical Group University Psychiatry Associates, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, South Dakota Medical Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

32135057

Abstract

Suicide currently ranks as the second leading cause of death in the U.S. in youth ages 10-24, and in young adults ages 25-34. It is also the third leading cause of death in youth and young adults worldwide. Although there are multiple factors that increase one's risk for suicide, a history of a previous suicide attempt is likely one of the strongest predictors of a future completed suicide. Alcohol use, substance use, bullying, a history of mental illness, a family history of suicide, hopelessness, and many other risk factors exist that may increase one's risk for attempting suicide. Implementation of screening questionnaires such as the PHQ-A, PHQ-9, or the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale may help clinicians identify those patients who may be struggling with depression or who may be at risk for suicide. Research has shown that approximately 45 percent of patients who die by way of suicide visited their primary care provider within a month before completing suicide, so it is important that clinicians become comfortable with evaluating and talking with their patients about suicide.

Copyright© South Dakota State Medical Association.


Language: en
