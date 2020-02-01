Abstract

Since its introduction on the market in 2007, the number of reports on injuries caused by the ignition or explosion of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) has increased significantly. Two male patients have been treated at our burn center, the for ENDS-related injuries. Their batteries came into contact with metal objects stored in their pants pockets, resulting in a short circuit and finally ignition. In both patients, the combined flame and chemical burn wounds were initially irrigated with water upon arrival at the emergency department, leading to increased levels of pain. In our burn center, the wounds were extensively cleansed which led to a subsequent drop in NRS-scores. Laser Doppler Imaging showed a clear indication for surgery as both patients suffered a partial-thickness burn, with one patient having a patch of full-thickness burn as well. We swiftly performed an enzymatic debridement in both patients, followed by conservative wound management. Although enzymatic debridement is not generally recommended in the treatment of chemical burns, we successfully made use of this treatment option. Different authors advocate the use of mineral oils to irrigate or cover alkali burns, as contact between the chemical compounds and water can set off an exothermic reaction, leading to further injury. We believe that a hypertonic rinsing solution could be recommended as well in an emergency setting and we want to stress the importance of rapid removal of the chemical compounds in suspected chemical burns as well as swift debridement.



