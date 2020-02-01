|
Citation
Robertson K, Kim H. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Western University, Clinical Immunology and Allergy, St. Joseph's Hospital, 268 Grosvenor Street, London, Ontario, Canada N6A 4V2; McMaster University, Belgage Medical Arts Centre Suite 205, 525 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, Ontario N2M 5E2 Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32142908
Abstract
Anaphylaxis is a serious potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Most episodes of anaphylaxis are triggered through an immunologic mechanism involving immunoglobulin E (IgE) which leads to mast cell and basophil activation and the subsequent release of inflammatory mediators1. Anaphylaxis typically involves the cutaneous, respiratory, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal systems, target organs all heavily populated with mast cells2. Death due to anaphylaxis usually occurs as a result of respiratory obstruction or cardiovascular collapse, or both ...
Language: en
Keywords
Recurrent anaphylaxis; contamination; peanut allergy