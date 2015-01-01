Abstract

The aim of this study was to identify specific cognitive patterns related to long-term vocational training outcome. Records of twenty-eight patients who had benefited from a professional rehabilitation program were retrospectively processed. Screening through machine learning algorithms of patients' neuropsychological scores identified cognitive patterns related to both vocational training outcomes: succeeded or failed. These patterns were based on cognitive performance intervals even if the cognitive ability was not impaired. The cognitive pattern related to a successful vocational training included performance intervals on measures underlying verbal memory consolidation, visual memory incidental recall, problem solving and planning abilities. The cognitive pattern explaining failure of vocational training included performance intervals on tasks involving planning and problem solving abilities. From a comprehensive neuropsychological battery, memory and executive measures appeared to be the best attributes related to the vocational training outcome in patients with brain injury. Even with a cognitive functioning above the pathological cutoff, patients suffering from a brain injury could fail a vocational training. The attributes related to the vocational training outcome would be more a specific level of cognitive functioning rather than an interpretation of neuropsychological scores only based on a normal versus pathological distinction.

