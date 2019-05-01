SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Evans SC, Blossom JB, Fite PJ. Behav. Ther. 2020; 51(2): 238-252.

Affiliation

University of Kansas.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.beth.2019.05.006

PMID

32138935

Abstract

Severe irritability is a common and clinically important problem longitudinally associated with internalizing and externalizing problems in children. To better understand these mechanisms and to inform treatment research, we tested cognitive-behavioral processes as candidate mediators in the paths from irritability to later problems.

METHODS: A school sample (N = 238, 48% female, ages 8-10) was assessed at ~6-month intervals in fall (T1) and spring (T2) of third to fourth grade, and again the following fall (T3). Measures assessed irritability (T1/predictor); anger and sadness coping, intolerance of uncertainty, and rumination; (T1-T2/mediators); and anxiety, depressive symptoms, reactive aggression, and oppositionality (T1-T3/outcomes). Focused cross-lagged panel models, controlling for gender and grade, were specified to examine full (XT1 ➔ MT2 ➔ YT3) and half (XT1 ➔ MT2; MT1 ➔ YT2) longitudinal mediation. Across one or more intervals, irritability predicted higher depressive symptoms, anxiety, reactive aggression, oppositionality, intolerance of uncertainty, and poor emotion coping. From T1 irritability to T2/T3 outcomes, mediation was found for poor sadness coping leading to reactive aggression and oppositionality; poor anger coping to anxiety, depressive symptoms, and oppositionality; and intolerance of uncertainty to anxiety.

RESULTS offer further evidence for internalizing and externalizing outcomes of youth irritability and new evidence suggesting underlying mechanisms. Irritability may confer risk for externalizing problems via poor sadness/anger coping, and for internalizing problems via poor anger coping and intolerance of uncertainty. Theoretical models and psychosocial treatment should consider addressing regulation of various unpleasant emotions as well as psychological flexibility and tolerating uncertainty.

Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

dysregulation; emotion regulation; irritability; transdiagnostic; treatment mechanisms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print