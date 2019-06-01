|
Citation
|
Waschbusch DA, Baweja R, Babinski DE, Mayes SD, Waxmonsky JG. Behav. Ther. 2020; 51(2): 223-237.
|
Affiliation
|
Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32138934
|
Abstract
|
Affective traits, including irritability and limited prosocial emotions/callous-unemotional traits (LPE/CU), each explain significant variance in youth conduct problems but few studies have examined these constructs simultaneously. This study examined whether irritability, LPE/CU, or their combination explained significant variance in measures of internalizing or externalizing psychopathology, aggression, peer problems, impairment, or parenting. Participants were 219 elementary-school-age children, including 178 with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, and/or conduct disorder and 41 typically developing children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
callous-unemotional traits; conduct problems; irritability; limited prosocial emotions