Carroll RS, Hirst E, Hudson M, Shaw M, Deutsch SA. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 103: e104441.
Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803, USA. Electronic address: Stephanie.deutsch@nemours.org.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Parents have a constitutionally-protected, fundamental right to make decisions concerning the health and well-being of their children, afforded by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. However, parental rights are not absolute, and may be curtailed after a finding of parental "unfitness" including perpetration of egregious child abuse/neglect. Court intervention may be necessary to assert "parens patriae" authority to protect a child's well-being. Disagreements over medical care for a child (particularly when parent maltreatment resulted in life-altering clinical conditions and parents are suspected of perpetrating abusive injuries) often pose conflicts of interest. End-of-life decision-making involving abuse perpetrators may be influenced by self-interest, due to potential for escalation of criminal charges.
Language: en
Keywords
Abuse perpetration; Care de-escalation; Child abuse and neglect; Child abuse victimization; End-of-life decision-making; Multidisciplinary team; parens patriae