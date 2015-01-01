|
Heerde JA, Bailey JA, Toumbourou JW, Rowland B, Catalano RF. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 109: e104692.
Social Development Research Group, School of Social Work, University of Washington.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32139951
Homelessness is associated with various co-occurring health and social problems yet; few contemporary international studies have examined these problems in young adulthood. This descriptive study presents cross-state comparison of the prevalence of young adult homelessness in Washington State, USA and Victoria, Australia using state representative samples from the International Youth Development Study (IYDS; n = 1,945, 53% female). Associations between young adult homelessness and a range of co-occurring problems were examined using a modified version of the Communities That Care youth survey.
Co-occurring problems; Homelessness; International study; Young adults