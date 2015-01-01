Abstract

Context: There is little research examining clinician adherence to specialist toxicological phone advice. Efforts to improve adherence should be sought to optimise the management of poisoned patients. This study aimed to determine if contemporaneous documentation in the patient electronic medical record (EMR) improved adherence to Poisons Information Centre (PIC) advice.Methods: This was a prospective before and after observational study following the implementation of documented poisoning management advice by PIC staff into the patient's EMR. Advice adherence was assessed following a review of the patient medical records and designated to complete adherence, minor discrepancies not affecting patient care, major discrepancies affecting patient care and non-adherence. The primary outcome was the proportion of satisfactory (complete adherence/minor discrepancies) adherence. Secondary outcomes included the accuracy of documented telephone advice by the treating clinician, the number of case recalls and episodes of sub-optimal management.Results: A total of 980 cases (347 in the pre-intervention phase and 633 in the post-intervention phase) were included in the study, of which 350 had PIC EMR documentation performed. Documented call advice by the treating clinician was absent in 41 of 347 cases (11.8%) cases and inaccurate in 42 of 306 cases (13.7%). Following PIC documentation, satisfactory adherence improved from 304/347(87.6%) to 333/350(95.1%)(difference 7.5% [95% CI 3.1% to 11.9%]), with suboptimal management decreasing from 48/347(13.8%) to 14/350(4%)(difference - 9.8% [95% CI -5.5% to -14.4%]). Recalls were similar in both periods. The median time to enter advice into the EMR was 26 min (IQR: 14-45 min). The main reason for not documenting advice was that the PIC staff member was working a solo shift with a prohibitively heavy workload.Discussion: EMRs enable PICs to supplement verbal advice with written documentation, offering an opportunity to improve communication and enable better handover of clinical information.Conclusion: Documentation of advice by PIC staff in the patient medical record was associated with improved advice adherence and reduced sub-optimal management.

Language: en