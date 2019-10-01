Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To establish the evolution of the care process after the implementation of the Best Practices Guideline "Assessment and Care of Adults at Risk for Suicidal Ideation and Behaviour".



METHOD: A descriptive longitudinal study was carried out at the Mental Health Hospitalization Unit in Hospital Universitario Virgen de las Nieves, Granada. All patients admitted to the Unit between 2016 and 2018, 1471 in total, were included. Compliance of care process indicators and suicidal risk were evaluated; in addition, suicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants were obtained. Absolute and relative frequencies of the indicators were calculated, as well as the change during the study period by the chi-square Pearson test, for P<.05.



RESULTS: We observed a statistically significant increase in the entire care process. The percentage of patients with suicidal risk assessment improved from 16% in 2016 to 45.25% in 2018. The application of safety measures grew reaching 100% in 2018, and community services referral went from 70.31% to 90.50%. The percentage of patients at risk of suicidal ideation remains stable. Suicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants in Granada decreased by 24.50%.



CONCLUSIONS: Improvement in the care process and the decrease in the suicide rate in Granada since the implementation of the guideline are consistent with the results of other research and offer a hopeful vision. Comprehensive strategies for suicide prevention must be promoted, and the evaluation of initiatives undertaken must continue.



Language: es