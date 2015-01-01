Abstract

PURPOSE - identify, summarize, systematize the causes and factors of injury; to study the state of injury among the population of a large city during 2016-2018 by nature, place and seasonality; analyze patients' case histories by severity of injuries; analyze the dynamics of the occurrence of injuries over time; to develop recommendations for measures to prevent domestic injuries among urban population. Conduct content analysis of scientific sources and methodological recommendations on occupational safety. To analyze 300 case histories of patients who look for some help at the Vinnytsia City Clinical Ambulance Hospital with injuries during 2016-2018. Systematize the information obtained by dividing it into categories such as the nature of the trauma, the time of occurrence, the place of traumatization and the dominant season. The analysis of the study showed that the domestic injury include: accidents in homes, backyards, in gardens, in the area and accounted for in 2018 - 72%; in 2017 - 67.4% and in 2016 - 70.4% of all cases. Injuries suffered by people on the street in 2018 - 25.3%; in 2017 - 25.5%; in 2016 - 22.4% of all cases. In 2016-2018, injuries in the population of Vinnitsa were as follows: in 2018 - 2.7%; in 2017 - 7.1% and in 2016 - 7.2%. By the nature of the injury, closed fractures are most often established. They won first place, second place took wounds. The third place was diagnosed with open fractures. They accounted for 15% in 2018; in 2017 - 9.1% and in 2016 - 4.7%, respectively. We have analyzed the dynamics of the occurrence of injuries over time. From the dynamics we find that the peak of injury occurs from 6.00 am to 12.00 pm. The dynamics of the occurrence of injuries by the seasons of the year were also evaluated. Most often, people are injured in spring.

Language: en