Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opioid overdose has become the leading cause of death among adults between 25 and 54 years old in the U.S. The purpose of this study is to explore the social and relational factors that shape the current opioid overdose epidemic.



METHODS: Between January 2016 and February 2017, adults in Providence, Rhode Island, who use opioids were recruited to complete structured survey and semi-structured interview about the social context of their substance use.



RESULTS: A total of 92 individuals completed a survey and an interview. Of those, 51 individuals (68.6% male, 49.0% white) discussed their relationships with drug suppliers in their interview and were included in this sub-study. Many of these participants indicated that long-term relationships with trusted dealers represent a key strategy for reducing the risk of substance use-related harm due to suppliers' alleged adoption of consumer protection strategies (e.g. refusing to sell fentanyl) and quality assurance measures (e.g. testing batches of drugs for fentanyl prior to sale).



CONCLUSION: Interpersonal relationships between individuals who use drugs and their suppliers strongly influence the risk and protective factors experienced by people who use drugs in today's opioid overdose epidemic. Evidence-based prevention strategies that are based on an awareness of-or even designed to harness-those positive and/or protective relationships that people who use drugs have already constructed for themselves are likely merited.



