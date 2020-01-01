Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: To determine the prevalence and severity of traumatic intracranial hemorrhage (tICH) in a large cohort of older adults presenting with low-energy falls and the association with anticoagulation or antiplatelet medication.



DESIGN: Bicentric retrospective cohort analysis. SETTING: Two level 1 trauma centers in Switzerland and Germany. PARTICIPANTS: Consecutive sample of older adults (aged ≥65 y) presenting to the emergency department (ED) over a 1-year period with low-energy falls who received cranial computed tomography (cCT) within 48 hours of ED presentation. MEASUREMENTS: The prevalence and severity of tICHs was assessed and the outcomes (in-hospital mortality, admission to intensive care unit [ICU], or neurosurgical intervention) were specified. We used multivariate regression models to measure the association between anticoagulation/antiplatelet therapy and the risk for tICH after adjustment for known predictors.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence for tICH detected by cCT was 176 of 2567 (6.9%). Neurosurgical intervention was performed in 15 of 176 (8.5%) patients with tICH, 28 of 176 (15.9%) patients were admitted to the ICU, and 14 of 176 (8.0%) died in the hospital. CT-detected skull fracture and signs of injury above the clavicles were the strongest predictors for the presence of tICH (odds ratio [OR] = 4.28; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 2.79-6.51; OR = 1.88; 95% CI = 1.3-2.73, respectively). Among 2567 included patients, 1424 (55%) were on anticoagulation/antiplatelet therapy. Multivariate regression models showed no differences for the risk of tICH (OR = 1.05; 95% CI = .76-1.47; P = .76) or association with the head-specific Injury Severity Scale (incident rate ratio = 1.08; 95% CI = .97-1.19; P = .15) with or without anticoagulation/antiplatelet therapy.



CONCLUSION: Medication with anticoagulants or antiplatelet agents was not associated with higher prevalence and severity of tICH in older patients with low-energy falls undergoing cCT examination. In addition to cCT-detected skull fractures, visible injuries above the clavicles were the strongest clinical predictors for tICH. Our findings merit prospective validation.



