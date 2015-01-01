SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE



Citation

Sailofsky D, Shor E. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0886260520909195

PMID

32141404

Abstract

Arrests for acts of violence against women are a common occurrence for professional athletes, including National Basketball Association (NBA) players. Many sports fans, players, and those involved in professional sport believe that arrests for acts of violence against women, whether they result in a conviction or not, are highly detrimental to an athlete's career. We matched all 30 NBA players arrested for acts of violence against women between 2000 and 2016 with similar players who were not arrested and examined the effects of the arrest on postarrest average annual salary and career longevity. We found no significant difference between arrested players' careers and the careers of nonarrested counterparts. From a social learning perspective, this lack of punishment or loss of reward could be an important factor in continued acts of violence against women among NBA athletes.


Language: en

Keywords

NBA; arrests; athletes; matched pairs; social learning theory; violence against women

